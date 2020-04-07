Tips on good car maintenance during the coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Many of our cars will be parked in the driveway for about another month during a statewide “stay-at-home” order which mandates folks on both sides of the river to remain home unless they are making essential trips.
Montrae Waiters, a spokesperson for AAA, gave News 3 these car care tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles:
- Battery Boost. Start your vehicle every couple of days to keep the battery at a full state and prevent deterioration. Let the engine run for a few minutes to recharge, then turn it off. If you have one, consider using a Battery Tender or other maintenance-type battery charger. The Battery Tender would remain connected to the stored vehicle.
- Tire Pressure. Add 10 psi of pressure (more than usual) to each tire to prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. This occurs when the area of the tire touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically.
- Windshield Wiper Placement. Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won’t get stuck to the glass.
- No Parking Brake. Don’t use the parking brake when storing the vehicle. If the brake pads make contact with the rotors for too long, especially if longer than 30 days, there is a possibility that over time they could rust the rotors, or brake shoes could distort the drums. With an automatic transmission, simply place the vehicle in park. If the car has a manual transmission, put it in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.