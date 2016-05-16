Title I school teams up with RiverCenter for Arts Day in Uptown

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Students at a local Title I school are expressing their creative side this week thanks to a new partnership. Each year, the RiverCenter plays host to several world-renowned artists. But Monday and Tuesday, groups of students from Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy get to artfully display their talents at the RiverCenter.

Students craft puppets, invent math games on the lawn, and spend a day dedicated to arts in Uptown Columbus. Principal Tujuana Wiggins says this is an opportunity for students attending a Title I school to get exposure to the arts and form a creative mind away from home or outside the classroom. The RiverCenter is partnering with the Downtown Elementary Arts Fund to make the community aware of the school’s involvement.

Monday and Tuesday, groups of students from Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy get to artfully display their talents at the RiverCenter.

“When we tap into that fun side of learning, they tend to grasp it a lot quicker because they’re learning without even realizing that they’re learning,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins says she will definitely bring the kids back next year. Each student will take home an Artbeat coloring book, showcasing the different landmarks in Columbus.