Traditional voters head to voting sites on election day in Georgia’s runoff races

Georgia Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff (left) and Republican candidate for Senate Sen. David Perdue (right) are headed for a runoff after a tight race for Perdue’s Senate seat. (AP Photo/John Amis)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As Georgia’s Senate run-off elections come to a close, traditional Democratic voters chose the Jan. 5 election day to cast their votes.

The race between Jon Ossoff, Rev. Raphael Warnock, Kelly Loeffler, and David Perdue is coming to an end. Georgia flipped blue during the presidential election and Georgia Democrats are hoping to turn Georgia blue again through two U.S. Senate runoff races.

Tonza Thomas, Chair of the Muscogee County Democratic Party, says if John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win then it will have a great impact on the community.

“This will be a boost for unemployed families, for families suffering during this pandemic and quite frankly for families who suffered before the pandemic. So it is very huge for the state of Georgia,” Thomas said.

Thomas says they expect many traditional Democrat voters to come out and vote on election day, and she is confident in the election that is ahead.

“We will say this, we are expecting our traditional voters who like to vote on election day to come out and for those undecided voters we expect them to turn out and vote for Raphael Warnock, John Ossoff, and Daniel Blackmon,” Thomas said.

Thomas said early voting numbers for the senate races were very high and they have seen a good number of people at the polls for election day.

“There has been over 200 people who voted at this particular precinct, so I’m sure that the same thing is going on at the other 24 precincts around this city. Simply because we have traditional voters who love to vote on election day,” Thomas said.