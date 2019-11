Columbus, GA (WRBL) – Georgia Department of Transportation says an accident investigation on I-185 at the Smith Road interchange (exit 14) will close down the interstate in both directions from 11 am to 3 p.m. (4 hours).

Traffic will be diverted around the work zone using the exit ramps off and back onto the interstate.

Traffic is expected to slow at that point – use alternate routes if you can!

The accident occurred over the weekend.

Stay with News 3 for more updates.