Triple war veteran honored, serenaded for 94th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) -A woman in Columbus honored her father with professional singers from Columbus and a trumpet player for his 94th birthday.

Nancy Bell’s father is a World War II, Korea and Vietnam veteran with Alzheimer’s disease. He is a member of the “1000 a day” Club because 1000 World War II veterans pass a day.

She requested professional singers to sing Happy Birthday to her father, along with some of his favorite tunes from the 1940s.

When the singers were finished, she had a trumpet player perform TAPS for him.

After the group sang for him, they continued their “Sidewalk Serenade” down the rest of the block giving her neighbors a nice treat during quarantine.

“I just wanted my father to know that he’s not alone. But I also wanted people out there to know that there’s a veteran in your community, find them!,” Bell said.

She explained that because of the coronavirus quarantine she couldn’t bring any other soldiers to the home for a party.

“So I brought his birthday party to our neighbors,” she said.

Her neighbors watched from their yards or parked their cars in front of her home and listened and watched the festivities.