TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — One right lane is blocked on northbound State Route 1 in Troup County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The highway is blocked due to debris on the road. Motorists are advised to expect delays as the blockage is anticipated to last until 12:34 p.m.

Call 511 for updates and follow the incident on http://511ga.org or https://511ga.org/EventDetails/GA-Events/3282832.