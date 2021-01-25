 

Troup County announces new Emergency Management Director for the first time in seven years

Community News

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Board of Commissioners announced Michael Strickland will be the new Troup County Emergency Management Director.

Strickland will be taking over for Dennis Knight, who has been serving as the Director since 2013. Knight will continue to work for the county as the Grants Manager.

As the new EMA Director, Strickland will be responsible directing and coordinating the Emergency Response Center’s readiness, activation and supervision.

His official first day was Jan. 21, but Strickland has been out in the Troup County community making connections with those he’ll be working with as the new Director, well before his start date.

Strickland says that creating these relationships is imperative to ensuring smooth and quick responses for the community, especially with the ongoing pandemic and current emergency vaccination response.

“In the world of emergency management being able to reach out to people in the event of any kind of an emergency or any kind of non-emergency situation, it’s important to have a very vast resource list,” said Strickland. “Somebody you can call for advice, somebody you can call that has been in the situation I’m currently experiencing.”

Besides being out in the community, Strickland says one of his biggest goals as the new Director, is to get all Troup County residents onboard with a digital alert system called “Civic Ready”. It’s an alert system that notifies the community of an emergency situation via their cellphones.

