Troup County Fire Department receives pet oxygen mask donation

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Seven pet oxygen masks were donated to the Troup County Fire Department on behalf of Columbus’s Invisible Fence.

The pet oxygen masks were donated to help resuscitate animals who breathe in smoke caused by fires.

“The masks were donated as a part of Invisible Fence Brand’s Project Breathe Program,” according to Troup County officials. “The program was designed to help reduce the number of pet fatalities each year by providing oxygen mask kits to fire departments,” and other first responders.

Tom Montgomery, a representative of Invisible Fence of Columbus, Ga. presented the new mask kits to the Troup County Fire Department on Tuesday morning.

“Each kit contains one small, medium and large mask in order to properly fit animals of all sizes,” officials said. The Invisible Fence program has reportedly donated more than 25,000 masks to first responders since 2006.

“We are grateful for this generous donation from Invisible Fence, which will provide us with an additional tool to help us better serve all aspects of life in Troup County. This allows us to offer improved aid to the pets in our community, as many of them are very special to residents,” said Fire Chief John Ekaitis.

The Troup County Fire Department is the first fire department in the county to acquire pet oxygen masks, officials said.

Going forward, seven of Troup County’s fire rescue vehicles will have the pet oxygen masks on board in case there are animals “experiencing difficulty breathing in the event of fire and smoke inhalation.”