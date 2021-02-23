Two Columbus paramedics honored as Piedmont First Friday heroes after saving child from drowning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two EMS paramedics were honored in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s February First Friday Hero Ceremony after saving a child from drowning.

Shikerrie Turpin and Scott Warren were honored on Feb. 23, 2021 after saving a 2-year- old child who had fallen into a swimming pool. The child went into cardiac arrest and the mother performed CPR until Turpin and Warren arrived.

“I know we both feel very honored to be here and it’s easy to say it’s your everyday job but especially calls like that you wanna go out and put your best effort and always put your best efforts in every call but kids are definitely a lot harder and get your heart going quicker,” said Warren.

Turpin and Warren rushed the child to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus, where they were treated. Doctors found no neurological damage. The child’s mother, Carolyn Murray, described the incident as traumatizing, devastating and a wake up call.

“Without them, my son would not be here so, truly blessed to have people in this world that are like them,” said Murray.

The First Friday Hero program was created in mid-2016 to recognize first responders who exceeded expectations in their day-to-day work.