 

Two Columbus paramedics honored as Piedmont First Friday heroes after saving child from drowning

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two EMS paramedics were honored in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s February First Friday Hero Ceremony after saving a child from drowning.

Shikerrie Turpin and Scott Warren were honored on Feb. 23, 2021 after saving a 2-year- old child who had fallen into a swimming pool. The child went into cardiac arrest and the mother performed CPR until Turpin and Warren arrived.

“I know we both feel very honored to be here and it’s easy to say it’s your everyday job but especially calls like that you wanna go out and put your best effort and always put your best efforts in every call but kids are definitely a lot harder and get your heart going quicker,” said Warren.

Turpin and Warren rushed the child to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus, where they were treated. Doctors found no neurological damage. The child’s mother, Carolyn Murray, described the incident as traumatizing, devastating and a wake up call.

“Without them, my son would not be here so, truly blessed to have people in this world that are like them,” said Murray. 

The First Friday Hero program was created in mid-2016 to recognize first responders who exceeded expectations in their day-to-day work.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

67° / 40°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 40°

Wednesday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 74° 47°

Thursday

75° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 75° 54°

Friday

72° / 57°
Showers
Showers 47% 72° 57°

Saturday

79° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 62°

Sunday

79° / 64°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 79° 64°

Monday

70° / 56°
Showers
Showers 64% 70° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Clear
1%
65°

61°

8 PM
Clear
1%
61°

57°

9 PM
Clear
1%
57°

52°

10 PM
Clear
1%
52°

49°

11 PM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
3%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
4%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
4%
44°

42°

6 AM
Clear
5%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
5%
41°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
43°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
48°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
55°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories