COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We are highlighting a locally owned and operated business, owned by Natasha Johnson, a U.S Army Veteran who has recently launched a new Internet cafe, Eloquence Fashion Cafe in Downtown Columbus.

With over three decades of experience, serving in the military, Natasha Johnson opened up one clothing store in the Chattahooche Valley, but was forced to close during the pandemic.

“I opened up Diamond’s Boutique in September of 2019 but then of course COVID-19 happened. No one knew COVID was coming so in March of 2020 that’s when the shutdown occurred. When the shutdown occurred, bills still had to be paid even though we were stuck at home and the doors were closed so I had to make a business decision to keep losing money or close,” Johnson said.

Johnson says she’s now grateful to have a second chance at living her dream.

Located in downtown Columbus, at 909 Front Avenue, the Eloquence Fashion Cafe, doubles as a clothing store, and an Internet cafe for Columbus State University students & others. It also offers a space for events.

“You could come in get a cup of coffee, shop and do your homework, stream a movie so, it’s uniqueness of the entire cafe that sets us apart,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes the local military community embraces her new store by shopping at her business.