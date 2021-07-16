United Way announces community funding for youth programs, funds 44 programs across Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley has just approved their funding recommendations for the fiscal year.

They say they are celebrating the overwhelming generosity of people.

The recommendations for funding were presented and approved in May. Funding began for these agencies July 1.

According to the United Way, the funding is recommended by Community Investment Volunteers who determine the needs of our community. This funding supports education, health, income, and basic needs. All agencies work in these core focus areas to support the community.

United Way says this funding will go towards 44 different programs from 26 of their partner agencies across the region. The programs are expected to play a big role in providing community support from the pandemic, according to the organization.

“Through COVID we’re really working on learning loss within our schools with our agency partners there, so youth services are an enormous part of it. Health access across our community, making sure folks can get the vaccines that they need through partners like Mercy Med. Food insecurity is an enormous issue and has been through the pandemic so feeding the Valley another great partner,” said President and CEO Ben Moser.

Community Investment Volunteers review each agency to ensure programs address needs in the community. These agencies include Feeding the Valley, Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc., Easter Seals, and many more.

This process takes many hours but ensures money raised is going towards programs that help the community.

“We had 57 volunteers come together for the community investment process and spent cumulatively 13 hundred hours on our process so it’s a very robust process where we vet out our agencies and their financials, check into the programming make sure that they are achieving results that need to be achieved to move the needle on our basic needs; education, income and health across our community,” Moser said. He also highlighted the work of the Community Investment Volunteers.

