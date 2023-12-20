COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Chattahoochee Valley economic development effort aimed at reducing poverty has drawn the attention of the White House and the Biden Administration.

Chips4Chips, spearheaded by the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, made the list of 22 finalists Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program (Recompete) in a Wednesday morning announcement from Washington.

This means the Chattahoochee Valley effort is still in the running for up to $50 million in federal funding to help prepare for are recruit microchip manufacturing and related businesses.

There were about 500 applications for the grants. By being one of the 22 finalists, the local United Way will receive $500,000 in grant assistance to prepare the final application.

Recompete targets the hardest-hit and most economically distressed areas where prime-age (25-54 years) employment is significantly lower than the national average, with the goal to close this gap through flexible, locally-driven investments, according to the news release from the White House.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, has been a strong proponent of the local effort since it started more than a year ago.

“The United Way and all of the local partners have done an outstanding job getting the Chattahoochee Valley this far,” Ossoff said. “Again, there were hundreds of applicants for this extremely competitive economic development program from all over the country. The Chattahoochee Valley is one of less than two dozen finalists. Still, it is going to be very competitive, and I will be working closely with local leaders to maximize our chances in this final round.”

One of those leaders is Retired Brig. Gen. Andy Hilmes, a part of the local effort.

“Today’s announcement is, I think, validation of what this community, the skill and the talent we have, and what we can achieve when we work together again when we bring our educators, our business owners, leadership from our major corporations that call Columbus home,” Hilmes said. “When you bring in nonprofits, folks who are helping with our workforce development effort, when this community has so much talent in it, and when you bring it together, it shows you what we’re capable of achieving, again, at a national level.”

Authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act, Recompete is a key part of Biden’s Investing in America agenda – a key pillar of Bidenomics. Recompete will invest $200 million in economic and workforce development projects that connect workers to good jobs in geographically diverse and persistently distressed communities across the country.

“Recompete helps fulfill President Biden’s promise that no community in America will be left behind as we continue to grow our nation’s economy and invest in American workers,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “These Recompete finalists and grant recipients have presented a wide range of inspiring solutions to create jobs, develop long-term economic growth, and realize the full potential in communities that for too long have been overlooked or counted out.”

The Columbus-Phenix City effort has been going on for more than a year. Earlier this year the Columbus council approved $1.25 million for the effort. Phenix City followed with $250,000.

The local United Way effort is one of the few multi-state effort to make the final 22.

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley President and CEO Ben Moser is leading the local effort, which has participation from government, business, educational and philanthropic partners.

Moser call Wednesday’s announcement from the White House big.

Here’s is what he previously said about the effort.

“It’s all about reduction of poverty from the United Way’s standpoint,” he said. “We were tapped by the city, by Columbus 2025, by other local stakeholders as the organization to lead a 10-year plan to reduce our poverty rate in the Chattahoochee Valley by 50 percent.”

The poverty rate — a family of four making less than roughly $26,000 — is pushing 20 percent in Columbus. That is higher than the state average and nearly double the national average.

One of the areas the local group has focused on is the unemployment rate in the 25-54-year-old demographic.

“The unity work group that we established to look at this problem, determined that some of the bigger barriers within the Chattahoochee Valley for people to find good high paying jobs to get back into the workforce,” Hilmes said. “I mean, there were a multitude of factors. But among them, time and time again, we heard childcare care, lack of transportation, and a lack of connectedness. Some people don’t feel connected to the community because they just may not have access to the information they need to get skills and certification and then the attainment of skills and certification itself, the ability to be certified to perform the type of job that would enable them to thrive.”

Ossoff said this effort is a big opportunity for the region to address poverty and other ills.

“This is a historic economic opportunity for the Chattahoochee Valley,” Ossoff said. “The backstory here. Last year, we passed major bipartisan infrastructure and economic development legislation. Of course, the bipartisan infrastructure law, as well as the CHIPS Act. And we created a new program called Re Compete, which is aimed at supporting rapid economic development for parts of the country that most need that investment. And what’s happened here through very hard work by a wide range of local leaders, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. And my advocacy to the administration is Chattahoochee Valley has now advanced to the final round of this competition, one of just 22 regions out of hundreds of applicants across the country who have advanced.”

