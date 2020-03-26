United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and community partners providing meals to students during spring break

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is partnering with Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and other local organizations to provide meals to students over spring break.

The move comes as the Muscogee County School District remains closed due to the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across the United States. While the school district, and others in neighboring counties, are providing meals to students during school days while the schools themselves remain closed, meals are not provided during spring break, when operations are halted.

To meet the needs of students during this time, United Way and its partners are working together to provide students with “Buddy Packs,” as a meal solution.

“Students will receive a Buddy Pack on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of next week. Funding for the Buddy Packs is provided by the generous support of The Arby’s Foundation in partnership with The Coronavirus Response Fund. Each Buddy Pack will include 2 days’ worth of kid friendly food. We will follow the current delivery locations to increase access to students. Meals will be available, through a grab-and-go service, to all children 0-18. Students must be present to receive a Buddy Pack,” according to a release by the United Way.

Buddy Packs can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays at:

Baker Middle School

Carver High School

Chase Homes

Dawson Elementary School

Double Churches Middle School

Eagle Trace Apartments

Elizabeth Canty Apartments

Fox Elementary School

J.D. Davis Elementary School

Jordan High School

Kendrick High School (front of school area)

Key Elementary School

Midland Academy

Spencer High School

Warren Williams Apartments

Whisperwood Apartments

Wilson Apartments

The Boys & Girls Clubs, Cascade Hills, Girls Inc., Evangel Temple, Feeding the Valley, First Baptist Church, Open Door, The Salvation Army, Take the City, and YMCA are all participating in the effort to provide meals to students through this initiative.

United Way asks that any participants maintain a safe social distance while in line for the meals. Food provided will not be consumed at the pick-up locations.