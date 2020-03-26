United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and community partners providing meals to students during spring break

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is partnering with Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and other local organizations to provide meals to students over spring break.
The move comes as the Muscogee County School District remains closed due to the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across the United States. While the school district, and others in neighboring counties, are providing meals to students during school days while the schools themselves remain closed, meals are not provided during spring break, when operations are halted.
To meet the needs of students during this time, United Way and its partners are working together to provide students with “Buddy Packs,” as a meal solution.
“Students will receive a Buddy Pack on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of next week. Funding for the Buddy Packs is provided by the generous support of The Arby’s Foundation in partnership with The Coronavirus Response Fund. Each Buddy Pack will include 2 days’ worth of kid friendly food. We will follow the current delivery locations to increase access to students. Meals will be available, through a grab-and-go service, to all children 0-18. Students must be present to receive a Buddy Pack,” according to a release by the United Way.
Buddy Packs can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays at:
- Baker Middle School
- Carver High School
- Chase Homes
- Dawson Elementary School
- Double Churches Middle School
- Eagle Trace Apartments
- Elizabeth Canty Apartments
- Fox Elementary School
- J.D. Davis Elementary School
- Jordan High School
- Kendrick High School (front of school area)
- Key Elementary School
- Midland Academy
- Spencer High School
- Warren Williams Apartments
- Whisperwood Apartments
- Wilson Apartments
The Boys & Girls Clubs, Cascade Hills, Girls Inc., Evangel Temple, Feeding the Valley, First Baptist Church, Open Door, The Salvation Army, Take the City, and YMCA are all participating in the effort to provide meals to students through this initiative.
United Way asks that any participants maintain a safe social distance while in line for the meals. Food provided will not be consumed at the pick-up locations.