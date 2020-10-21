United Way pushes ahead in fall campaign, despite COVID pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The pandemic is not stopping the progress of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s fall campaign, United in This Together.

Tripp Wade is a cabinet member of the campaign, and president of Wade Companies, he encourages everyone to donate.

Wade Companies started participating several years ago because their Chief Operating Officer brought it to their attention. His son had severe autism and was using a program provided by the United Way.

“Kevin brought the campaign to us and our team members and really made it something we believe in and want to support… It opened our eyes to how our team members in other ways actually have the opportunity to use United Way benefits to enhance their lives,” Wade said.

After six weeks, the campaign has already raised 27 percent of its seven-million-dollar goal.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.