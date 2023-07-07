COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Dragonfly Trail will soon be home to another piece of art.

A 6,000 square foot mural designed by seven local artists is currently underway. You can take a look at the involved artists below:

Chris Johnson

Raven Henderson

Vinh Huynh

Mike Jones

Joseph Melancon

Harrison Mills

Samantha Yoo

DragonFly Trails Network says this mural will mark the largest public art installation on the Columbus RiverWalk.

You can stay updated on the mural’s progress at the Dragonfly Trail Network Facebook page.