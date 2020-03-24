UPDATE: Missing teen Kelsea Taylor found safe, search canceled

UPDATE (3-24-2020, 4:32 P.M.): Missing Columbus teenager Kelsea Taylor has been located safe, according to police. She first was reported missing on March 1.

ORIGINAL STORY: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing teen.

Kelsea Taylor, age 14, was last seen on March 1, in the area of 1st Avenue and 27th Street.

Taylor is 5’5” tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Kelsea Taylor, please contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.