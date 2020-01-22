UPDATE: Missing woman with Dementia found safe

UPDATE: Missing Russell County woman Nancy Harbert has been located safely, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Russell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing local woman with Dementia.

Nancy Harbert, 69, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. ET in the Woodland Drive area near Bayview Drive.

Harbert was last seen wearing black pants and a white sweater with black stripes. She was last seen with her dog, a brown and black Yorkie wearing a red flannel jacket.