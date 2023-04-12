COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Uptown Columbus will host RiverFest on May 12 and 13 and admission is free all weekend.

Events will be held in Woodruff Park and along the Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus on Friday, May 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Every year this weekend brings upwards of 10,000 people to the Uptown area,” said Tracey Green, Director of Communications and Marketing of Uptown Columbus. “We have local and regional vendors that look forward to this event every year. The week is all about celebrating our river.”

The RiverFest brings over 50 food, beverage and arts vendors to Woodruff Park, along with over four live music acts throughout the weekend.

Friday, May 12

6 p.m. Funk Factory 5

8 p.m. Homegrown, The Zac Brown Band Experience

Saturday, May 13

2 p.m. David Ray Band

5 p.m. Money Shot

8 p.m. Nuthin’ Fancy, the Definitive Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band

Woodruff Park allows easy access to Uptown’s many amenities like the Splash Pad, Whitewater Rafting, Blue Heron Zip Line, the Riverwalk, and more.

According to the organizers, many uptown merchants will offer specials during the weekend and free parking is available on three, City-owned decks.

For more information, visit Always Uptown website.