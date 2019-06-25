Uptown Columbus rises with more summer revenue

In eight consecutive years, there has been an increase in the number of pedestrians in Uptown creating more business sales.

Adding at least ten new developments in the area also contributes to the rise in revenue. With today marking the official start of Summer, foot traffic is expected to be at an all-time high.

“We’ve had a 55% increase in our gross receipts and that’s just going to continue when we start to see three new hotels being built we are adding about ten business a year so Uptown is not turning back and this community is benefiting from it,” said Ross Horner, President of Uptown Columbus.

In the Summer months, residents and visitors take advantage of the arts and participate in water sport activities.

