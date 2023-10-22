FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — Fort Moore’s annual Oktoberfest came to a close Sunday evening at Uchee Creek Campground after the community joined their military for a weekend celebrating German culture. Aside from the beer, the main event was a car giveaway.

Around 600 active duty service members registered for the giveaway for a chance to win a 2023 Kia K5 LXS, valued at over $27,000.

The crowd’s anticipation heightened as 10 finalists picked up beer mugs with key fobs in them, only one holding the key to the new car. For one young soldier, he knew luck was on his side.

“It boosts morale and makes things great,” said US Army Supply Specialist Marvin Matovu. “Some people drive broken down cars and this is free. So it’s cool. I probably couldn’t afford this car on my own. I’m grateful for the opportunity. And just to have good luck.”

Matovu plans to sell his 2014 Ford Mustang once he gets his new keys. Kia Autosport of Columbus partnered with Fort Moore MWR – making the giveaway possible. Organizers say the car giveaway serves as a perfect opportunity to give back to those who serve our country everyday.

“It really means a lot to them,” said Emily Peterson, the publicity specialist for Fort Moore MWR. “It gives them a mode of transportation. And our winner this weekend was a young specialist. So it’s really great that we can give back to our soldiers to help them throughout their career.”