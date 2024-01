HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Seniors 60 years of age and older are invited to a vaccine drive in Harris County later in January.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Harris County Senior Center.

The COVID and the flu vaccine will be available. Attendees are asked to bring their insurance card.

Event organizers say games and bingo will also being going on at the event. A $20 gift card will be given for the first 30 people to receive a vaccine.