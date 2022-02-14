Valentine’s Day and Superbowl fall back to back, flooding florists

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local flower shops say the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day being back-to-back this year has made the holiday extra busy.

“This morning it started off full blast, we think the Superbowl affected it, people delayed and put it off and we came in and it’s just been wide open and it’s been wide open all day long.” James Horne – local florist

Feb. 14 marks the biggest flower shopping holiday of the year, according to the Society of American Florists.

“Everybody’s got more than one person that they love so they’re not only sending it to their significant other they’re sending to their grandmother to their parents and everything, so it’s definitely the busiest day of the year for us.” James Horne – local florist

Supply chain issues have affected industries across the county in the last couple of months but did not get in the way of the day of love. Florists say prices have increased and faced a flood of last-minute orders.

“We ordered a lot of flowers, a lot, we had a trailer out back that was full of flowers, well until today, and now our coolers are empty.” James Horne – local florist

Florists say the urgency of making all the deliveries in one day makes Valentine’s Day deliveries especially difficult. The overflow from established flower shops opened the door for local vendors to set up temporary flower stands on street corners around town.