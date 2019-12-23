Valley Rescue Mission serves the homeless for the Holidays

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- The Valley Rescue Mission of Columbus, Ga. partnered with the Wild Wing Cafe to serve hundreds homeless residents, and others in need of a hot meal in Columbus, and the surrounding areas.

Sanjay Choudhury, owner of the Wild Wing Cafes in Columbus and Opelika, Ala. was on hand to help fix plates and give encouraging words to those who came inside.

“This feast is just one example of Wild Wing Cafe’s commitment to the community it serves, it’s important to give back to those in need during the holidays,” says Choudhury.

Guests were served green beans, mac and cheese, turkey, ham, and dessert. After leaving the dinner, each resident was provided with blankets and winter clothes to stay warm during the winter.

“It is our mission to serve the community of Columbus Monday through Friday, it places a smile on our face to see those in need leave happy knowing that we are always here to help” said Greg Wilson, Marketing Specialist for the Valley Rescue Mission.

There were more than 200 homeless guests in attendance at the holiday meal.