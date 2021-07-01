COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After a highly anticipated return Veri Best Donuts is back and at a new location in uptown Columbus. The beloved donut shop is reopening it’s doors as of July 1 after being closed since 2016.

Store co-owner Kristen Granberry explained the store closed in 2016 due to ongoing roadwork. Before the closure, the shop had been her husbands family’s owned and operated business since 1954.

Granberry said once the store closed, she truly realized just how much this donut shop meant to the community.

“Everywhere we went it was oh we used to go by there before or after school, or my grandfather brought us here or they had some kind of memory that brought them to donuts, to Veri Best, to their family and to their culture.” said Granberry.

She explained it’s for this reason her and her husband are working hard to ensure the shop can bring those memories back to life for customers.

“It was important to keep that recipe the same, it was important to keep that name the same, it was important to do everything homemade so when you bite into that donut you’re thinking about you’re all you’re great memories that you have,” said Granberry. “So that’s exactly what we did.”

The reopening has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic but the couple wanted to workout all of the details before announcing to the public.

“I told my husband if we’re going to do this we have to make sure we give our community a 100% because not only do me and my husband deserve that 100% with our children but I wanted to make sure that it was 100% for the community.” said Granberry.

The donut shop is located at 1115 Broadway and will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays.