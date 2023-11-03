COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local organization is holding a cookout for Veteran’s Day.

Veterans of Columbus is throwing the event at Lakebottom Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Free food and drinks will be available for veterans and first responders, as well as their families. No alcohol is allowed, but attendees should feel free to bring their own lawn chair.

Benjamin Whittaker with Veterans of Columbus stopped by the studio on Friday to tell us more about the event. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

For more details, you can call Willie Lawrence at (706) 393-5168.