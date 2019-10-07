Video: Owners of new downtown Columbus restaurant taking a bold step

Denise Stickney and Stephanie Woodham have been part-owners of two downtown restaurants, but this week when Vertigo Fusion Kitchen opens on 12th Street they will take a bold step.

The two restaurateurs, with an interesting backstory, sat down with WRBL News 3 late last week and talked about the inspiration for the restaurant and how they have forged a friendship and business partnership.

Stickney and Woodham have been partners in the Mark Jones downtown restaurants, Smoke and the Black Cow. They will own Vertigo Fusion Kitchen, though Jones has consulted on the menu.

Five years ago, personal tragedy pushed Stickney and Woodham together. Stickney’s husband, Dave, had died unexpectedly. She worked at TSYS and the restaurant business had been his dream and part of their retirement plans.

The Black Cow was successful and had been named by Garden & Gun magazine as having the best burger in the South.

“She was at a point where she did not think she wanted to be in the restaurant business anymore and she was questioning closing the Black Cow,” Woodham remembers. “And in that conversation, and me knowing what I knew about uptown and what I had experienced in uptown, and the Garden & Gun piece. I just kind of looked at her and said, ‘You can’t close the Black Cow. It’s a staple in our community.'”



It was an unexpected and thought-provoking opportunity for Woodham. A Harris County native, she was in the public relations business but had worked her way through college as a bartender and waitress. She understood the hospitality business.

Woodham and her husband, Bubba, talked about the possibility of buying into the Black Cow; and they did.

The two have complimented each other.

“We have very different skill sets,” Stickney said. “It’s unbelievable how we can stay in our own lane. Sometimes we muddle in each other’s water and we tell that person you are not in your territory. I bring the corporate, financial and administrative part. Stephanie is people, advertising, marketing, the feel, the look, more of the culture.”

Stickney left her job of 20 years at TSYS this summer to pursue the restaurant business full time, as an owner-operator and not just an investor.

“Dave’s dream was the restaurant business,” she said. “Mine was the corporate world. I definitely fell in love with the people who work in the restaurants. We’re a family. It would have been hard for me to let that go. I left my corporate world and I am in 120 percent.”

The decor of Vertigo Fusion Kitchen is a not-so-subtle nod to Dave and his passion for the restaurant business. It is a large “sugar skull” that takes up an entire wall of the space that was once 12th Street Deli. In Mexican lore, the Sugar Skull is the symbol of the Day of the Dead. On Nov. 1, it is believed those who died come back for a day of celebration. The mural was done by CSU student Jori Kent.

“We want you to feel alive every time you walk through those doors,” Woodham said. “We want you to be excited about the bright colors. We’re actually working on getting a picture of Dave. That is part of the celebration.”

The restaurant has more of an Atlanta, big-city feel. And that was by design, Stickney said.

“We wanted something different,” Stickney said. “Like our other restaurants, those have a different feel. It was time to step out again and do something totally different and take a risk and see if it is going to work here.”

Both of them say you will be able to taste some of Jones’ influence on the menu. Asian, Greek, Indian and Mexican inspirations will be on the menu. There is also a traditional burger.

“We have had a great mentor in Mark,” Stickney said. “We couldn’t have done it without his many years of watching how he’s built up the restaurant industry. We have actually incorporated some of the many things we have learned from him in how we opened up here.”

The restaurant will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it will be open from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. It is at 117 12th Street, right next door to the Black Cow.