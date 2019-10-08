Voices of the Valley Chipotle fundraiser sends young singers to New York

Give yourself a break on dinner this Tuesday. You can skip cooking and washing dishes while helping area kids.

On Oct. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m., Chipotle Mexican Grill (3201 Macon Road) will donate 33 percent of all proceeds to Voices of the Valley Children’s Chorus. All you have to do is show this article from your smartphone or tell the cashier you’re supporting the cause.

“One goal of VOV is to provide an accessible quality music education for any child who desires to sing,” said Michelle Herring-Folta, VOV artistic director and Columbus State University music education professor. “Through fundraising and gracious donors, we have given over $1500 in scholarships for tuition, uniforms, music, and other materials this year. We are preparing to go on tour to NYC in June and seek to offset the cost to our families. Events like Chipotle Day help is to raise funds for our singers and take care of dinner at the same time!”

VOV Children’s Chorus is a traditional vocal ensemble for boys and girls ages 9 through 16, in residency at Columbus State University. The chorus’s goal is to inspire young singers to become life-long music learners through vocal training, using both traditional and modern work.

From the VOV website: “Founded in 2017, VOV has grown to over 60 singers from all over the Chattahoochee Valley. VOV has collaborated with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for their “Celebration of America’s Veterans” concert and the Columbus Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker. Additional performances have included CSU’s Winterfest, the Choral Society of West Georgia Choral Festival in LaGrange, and Uptown Columbus’ ArtBeat. VOV recently completed an international choir tour of England in July 2018, and they performed at the January 2019 Georgia Music Educators Conference.”