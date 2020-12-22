Volunteers needed for Chattahoochee Valley Libraries 2021 Virtual “Guys Read”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will be hosting their annual Guys Read, this year online, and they are looking for volunteers.

Guys Read is a program founded by Jon Scieszka, where “big guys help little guys read.” The program is nationally recognized for its efforts in improving the literacy rates of male youth and encouraging boys to become “self-motivated,” lifelong readers.

This year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the library is hosting the program online, instead.

Library officials say that ideal candidates for the program should be 21-years or older, and must be available to host virtual reading sessions during school lunch hours, once or twice a week for the weeks Jan. 25- Feb. 26, 2021.