WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — The Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project has requested volunteers to assist in Tornado Relief Day in West Point.

Executive Director of the Project said, “The Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project and the United Way of West Georgia are partnering with Freedom in Christ to help our neighbors near West Point who are still struggling to overcome the devastation wrought by the tornado that struck the area on March 27. We need volunteers to help in a daylong cleanup effort and to show our love for the people of this community.”

The Project has asked volunteers to check in at Bethel Baptist Church, 7855 West Point Road, West Point, Georgia on Saturday, May 6 at 8 a.m.

Volunteers are advised to bring work gloves and whatever tool they feel comfortable working with and wear long pants and work boots or “sturdy” footwear.

For more information, visit the Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project Facebook page.