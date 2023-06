COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL talks with Girls Inc of Columbus & Phenix Russell about the upcoming Fuel Her Fire event.

The event is scheduled to be held at the St. Luke Minister Center on June 22 from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets for the event cost $125, and each ticket purchase will go towards funding the organization’s literacy program, sports program, and other programs offered to youth in Columbus.

