Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Monday afternoon our own weather forecaster Kaylee Barbee met with 3rd-grade students at Mount Olive Intermediate School in Fort Mitchell, Alabama. She spoke to students about what the day in the life of a weather forecaster and meteorologist is like.

Barbee also educated students on some of the common types of weather they could see. Those topics included clouds, rain, wind, and snow. Students spent time asking questions about weather phenomena including tornadoes and tsunamis.