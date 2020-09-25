Weekend Civic Center event promises free COVID testing, flu shots, and Census surveys

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Columbus Civic Center is hosting a “Road to Recovery” event organized by Fair Count, the West Central Health District, Southern Economic Advancement Project, and City of Columbus.

As activists from Fair Count remain concerned that Muscogee County is facing a serious under-count in the 2020 Census, event organizers are offering tools to get local communities on the “road to recovery.”

“The road to recovery may be long, but we will get there,” said Fair Count Program Director Ed Reed. “And when we do, we’ll need to return to fully-funded school programs for all children, a healthcare system that can serve the needs of its community and an economy that works for everyone.”

The event is free and promotes public health and census-completion.

Between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees can receive free COVID-19 tests and flu shots from socially distant health professionals.

After COVID testing and flu shots, attendees can complete their 2020 Census surveys on sanitized devices in the Civic Center’s ice rink.

Fair Count, the organization running the Census surveys on site, says that the surveys will help the community get resources it will need in the next 10 years.