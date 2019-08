COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Terri Jordan, a physician’s assistant and marketing director for Urgent Care with St. Francis, stops by News 3 Midday to discuss services the facility offers.

In addition, she gives insight into the differences between Urgent Care, the ER, and doctors office visits.

Then, Jordan sticks around with News 3’s Greg Loyd for a digital exclusive, “After Midday.” They discuss more about her career and achievements in the medical field following her military service.