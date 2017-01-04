Wellness Wednesday: Jerison Speer

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Top Stories
Judge Bobby Peters lets opinion on Government Center future be known on social media
Top Stories
Auction featuring dinner with AU coaches, art and exotic trips benefiting tornado survivors
Trampolines recalled; 97 incidents reported
Andy Burcham named lead announcer for AU football
Walmart workers plan walkout over gun sales
Live!
Watch Live
News 3 Now
WRBL News Bytes
Video
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Keep WRBL
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
PrepZone Kickoff Highlights
Top Stories
Troup County Tigers Preview
Top Stories
Valley All Stars Come Home As Champions
Former Ohio Bobcat basketball player suspended after drug test reveals he’s ‘pregnant’
Hardaway Ready To Take The Next Step
River Dragons announce coaching staff for 2019-20 season
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Judge Bobby Peters lets opinion on Government Center future be known on social media
Top Stories
WCGCC’s Sixth annual Butterfly Release planned for Saturday, August 17
Phenix City holds general budget meeting for 2019-2020 fiscal year
Scott Ferguson prepares to leave United Way after 12 years
Police confirm an elderly man struck two others with his vehicle after losing control at Publix
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teacher’s On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
YMCA’s Water Safety Program July 2019
Our Kitchen
Contests
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PICKEM CHALLENGE
BACK 2 SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Search
Search
Search
Wellness Wednesday: Jerison Speer
Community News
by:
Cody Nickel
Posted:
Jan 4, 2017 / 10:05 PM EST
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2019 / 05:59 PM EDT
Don't Miss
As temperatures soar, air conditioning out in Muscogee County Jail
Judge Bobby Peters lets opinion on Government Center future be known on social media
Auburn names Andy Burcham Voice of the Auburn Tigers
Columbus Police investigate car wreck on 13th Ave
New details released on Phenix City bus crash on Alabama 165
Phenix City Police announce they have a suspect in custody for Saturday shooting
Alabama getting $6.3 million to fight opioid addiction
Tweets by wrblnews3