It’s finally the week of Thanksgiving! Homes around the country will host their annual Thanksgiving Day fest as families reunite for the holiday. The News 3 This Morning team wanted to discuss what’s their favorite side for Turkey Day.

Crystal Whitman, Nicole Phillips and Rex Castillo talk about what’s better dressing or stuffing? Someone on the morning also doesn’t care for turkey. Is cranberry sauce better in the can or freshly made? Collards or mac and cheese? Click to find out and let us know at WRBL News 3 what your favorite side is.