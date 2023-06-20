COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The nation will celebrate Independence Day on July 5, but some of the city services will not be available on July 3 and 4 as well.

The local Government of Columbus announced that it will alter or suspend some services on Monday and Tuesday. This is except for emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance.

Here are the details:

Closed on July 3 and 4

Civic Center

311 Citizen Service Center

Animal Control

Property Tax & Motor Vehicle Registration

The Park and Recreation Administrative Offices

Closed on July 4

METRA Bus Service

Recorder’s Court

Cooper Creek Tennis Center

According to the local government, if your waste is collected on Tuesday routes, it will be collected on July 5. METRA Bus services will operate on July 3 on the Saturday schedule.

Bull Creek Golf Course, Oxbow Golf Course, Lake Oliver Marina and Columbus Aquatic will remain open on both days.