COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The nation will celebrate Independence Day on July 5, but some of the city services will not be available on July 3 and 4 as well.
The local Government of Columbus announced that it will alter or suspend some services on Monday and Tuesday. This is except for emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance.
Here are the details:
Closed on July 3 and 4
- Civic Center
- 311 Citizen Service Center
- Animal Control
- Property Tax & Motor Vehicle Registration
- The Park and Recreation Administrative Offices
Closed on July 4
- METRA Bus Service
- Recorder’s Court
- Cooper Creek Tennis Center
According to the local government, if your waste is collected on Tuesday routes, it will be collected on July 5. METRA Bus services will operate on July 3 on the Saturday schedule.
Bull Creek Golf Course, Oxbow Golf Course, Lake Oliver Marina and Columbus Aquatic will remain open on both days.