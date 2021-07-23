Whitewater Express sees huge boom in business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Whitewater Express saw a huge boom in business last weekend and the increase in adventure seekers visiting the Chattahoochee is only expected to continue this upcoming weekend.

Last weekend Whitewater Express Manager Dan Gilbert said they took more than 1000 people down the river and expect to blow that number out of the water this upcoming weekend.

“We’re expecting a huge weekend, probably a record breaking weekend here at Whitewater Express,” said Gilbert. “Last weekend we did over a thousand people down the river, so we’re just really excited to have everybody getting back outside and on the river.”

The boom in business is something Gilbert said they’ve been preparing for during the 2020 pandemic year.

“It’s wild, we’re really excited about it,” said Gilbert. “We did a lot of preparation and a lot of training to prepare for this moment, when we’re back in action and going full swing and we couldn’t be anymore thrilled about it.”

Not only is the boom in business great for Whitewater Express, but Gilbert believes the increase in visitors is great for all of Uptown Columbus.

“I think the first question after every rafting trip is where can we go eat. Ya know where can we grab a drink,” said Gilbert. “So our guides are kind of liaisons to the community and sending people to all these wonderful restaurants and businesses downtown.”

The outdoor adventure and excursion store sees visitors from all over the peach state, across the river in Alabama and sometimes even from across the country or world.