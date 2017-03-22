Wild Animal Wednesday: Baby Liger

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday we feature our baby Liger exhibit. Nika is our 3 month old liger here at Wild Animal Safari.

In case you were wondering, a liger is a cross between a lion and a tiger. There are only like 70 species of liger in the world. Nika comes to us from a facility in Oklahoma.

Nika is still on the bottle and eats up to a pound of meat a day. She is a ball of energy and fun, and will be paired with our White Tiger Athena, when she gets a little older.

Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. See you there!