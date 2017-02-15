Wild Animal Wednesday: Olive Baboon

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday we have our baboon baby Layla. Layla is an Olive Baboon that’s 3 months old, full of energy, and was born at the Wild Animal Safari facility! The Olive Baboon is native to Africa and at birth they have black hair, which changes to an olive color as they grow older.  Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Come on down to see Layla!

