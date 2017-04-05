Wild Animal Wednesday: Tortoise

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On today’s feature of Wild Animal Wednesday we feature our African desert tortoise, Low-Rider. He is a Sulcata tortoise, often referred to as African spurred,  Our tortoise Low-Rider is often confused as being a turtle, but the difference is that Low-Rider can live in dry areas, while turtles need areas with water.  A cool fact about this tortoise is that most of this species can live up to 200 years old. Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. We can’t wait to see you!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss