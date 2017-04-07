Woman kicked out of Camelot Education meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County Board of Education held yet another meeting on the highly charged topic of Camelot Education Services.

Marianne Young claims she was kicked out of the Public Education Thursday night. Young says Superintendent David Lewis was responsible for her ouster. Young is the parent of a child with special needs. She says she needed her concerns to be heard when it comes to this proposed plan.

“I’m scared for the special ed children in the school district,” says Young.

Marianne Young says she’s attended multiple school board meetings about the proposed Camelot services. She says when she was handing out literature, then something unexpected happened.

“This evening a police officer came and asked us to stop passing out flyers,” says Young.

Superintendent David Lewis asked a security guard to do so before the 6:30 Camelot meeting.

“This is a public building. I’m not protesting, I’m not being disruptive. I did this Tuesday when Frank Myers was with me it wasn’t a problem. Why is it a problem m now?” says Young.

School board member Frank Myers is also among those opposed to the proposed Camelot contract. News 3 reported the organization has been getting lots of negative feedback.

During Thursday’s Camelot meeting, the District Director of Communications, Valerie Fuller read questions about Camelot aloud. But she didn’t immediately read ours, which asked, “Why Ms. Young was removed from the meeting site.”

Instead she gave the card to a school representative who handed our card to Lewis.

“He called and asked and left a message and asked me if he answered the question for the reporter, he asked was it a reporter question. I said yeah,” says Valerie Fuller.

Around 9:45 Thursday night, Fuller gave News 3 a call. She explained why Lewis decided to have Young kicked out.

“He said that a security guard was asked to go out. The problem was, they weren’t just standing on the sidewalk or in the building, they were actually standing in the doorway when the lady made the complaint. I don’t know the lady’s name but her complaint was that she was being shoved papers in her face,” says Fuller.

Fuller says, Young had every right to pass out the flyers. In the same breath, Fuller mentioned that the other woman had the right to have peace.

Voting on whether to implement Camelot Education Services, is set for April 10. If approved, the services would cost the district more than $6 million.