Workout Wednesday: Stability Ball Total Body workout with Wright Way Fitness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Happy Wednesday! I hope everyone is having a great week so far! Our lives are busy and will be even more busier during the upcoming holiday season—which can make finding the time exercise seem next to impossible for many women.

The good news is you don’t need an expensive gym or a ton of time to stay healthy.

For this weeks edition of Workout Wednesday, Darrel Wright of Wright Way fitness introduced us to a stability ball option that you can use to work your entire body in very little time.

Wright says working out with a stability ball gives you an easy workout that you can do any time of day.

We began with a two minute warm-up, followed by performing push-ups, stability ball crunches,

reverse lunges, and leg-lift exercises for 30 seconds, resting 30 seconds after each one before heading on to the next exercise.

If you know of a great upcoming exercise or training routine for a future Workout Wednesday be sure to

message us on our WRBL News 3 Facebook