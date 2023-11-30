GEORGIA (WRBL) — Friday marks the 35th annual World AIDS Day.

Nearly 60,000 Georgia residents were living with HIV in 2021, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The largest percentage of recently diagnosed individuals were between 25 to 34 years old.

The CDC advises everyone from age 13 to 64 to be tested at least once during their routine care.

Testing is confidential and results are ready in around 15 minutes. You can get tested for free at these spots:

DCS Prevention Services at Columbus Health Department (706-321-6413)

5601 Veteran’s Parkway

Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greek Center, Main Campus

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1601 North Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Americus

Friday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

111 E. 24th Avenue in Cordele

Friday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says free syphilis testing is also being offered this year.