WRBL News 3 is proud to participate in this year’s Founder’s Day community event at the Columbus Dream Center.

Founder’s Day is an annual day of service from television stations owned by Nexstar Media Inc., in which employees for the company participate in day of work in the community.

This year, WRBL News 3 chose the Columbus Dream Center as the event site where our employees worked on site to improve facilities for an organization that is vital in supplying critical needs to the community.

The Columbus Dream Center (CDC) is an organization created to restore hope to low-income families in the Chattahoochee Valley area.

Since it began in 2001, the CDC has impacted over 40,000 people in the Chattahoochee Valley area with free food, meals, clothing, haircuts, life skills and more. The CDC is open on the third Saturday of every month from 11 AM to 1 PM.

You can drop of donations to at the Columbus Dream Center. The items most needed include: new men’s and women’s underwear, sports bras, men’s pants and shorts, and new or gently used men’s shoes and boots. The Columbus Dream Center is located at 4114 Oates Avenue Columbus, GA.