WRBL News 3’s Fourth Annual Teachers on Your Side Supply Drive underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The start of the 2020 school year is one like no other, thanks to America’s intense battle against COVID-19. No doubt, the way our children attend school and the way our teachers educate them will look differently this year.

But one fact remains the same: Every year, teachers spent large amounts of their own money to purchase needed supplies to promote student success.

Teachers spend an average of $500 per year of their own money on supplies their students need to optimize their learning experiences.

Our teachers deserve support and gratitude for their willingness to go above and beyond!

WRBL News 3 is proud to kick off its Fourth Annual Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive. It’s our way of rallying the community to donate supplies to help our local teachers and students.

Right now, News 3 is collecting items at Acura of Columbus, 6549 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus through 6:30 pm ET tonight, Wednesday, August 5.

If you’d like to donate, we invite you to stop by today! To promote social distancing, we are offering no-contact drop off. Just put the items in your trunk or back of your car, and we’ll take them out and you can be on your way!

The following is a list of items, by grade level, most needed by our teachers and students.

Supplies Needed

Grades K – 2

Index Cards

Tissue (1 Box)

3-Ring Binder ( 2-Inch)

Composition Book

Glue Sticks

#2 Pencils (1 Dozen)

Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)

Markers

Scissors

Erasers

Crayons

Grades 3 – 5

3-Ring Binder (2-Inch)

Erasers

Tissue (1 Box)3-Prong Pocket Folder

1 Pack of Dividers with Tabs

Composition Book

Glue Sticks

Markers

Crayons

Rulers

Index Cards

2 Pencils (1 Dozen)

Pens (1 Dozen)

Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)

Thank you, in advance, for your generosity and your willingness to support our local teachers and students!

