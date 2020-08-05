WRBL News 3’s Fourth Annual Teachers on Your Side Supply Drive underway in Columbus

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The start of the 2020 school year is one like no other, thanks to America’s intense battle against COVID-19.  No doubt, the way our children attend school and the way our teachers educate them will look differently this year.

But one fact remains the same: Every year, teachers spent large amounts of their own money to purchase needed supplies to promote student success. 

Teachers spend an average of $500 per year of their own money on supplies their students need to optimize their learning experiences.

Our teachers deserve support and gratitude for their willingness to go above and beyond!

WRBL News 3 is proud to kick off its Fourth Annual Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive.  It’s our way of rallying the community to donate supplies to help our local teachers and students.

Right now, News 3 is collecting items at Acura of Columbus, 6549 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus through 6:30 pm ET tonight, Wednesday, August 5.

If you’d like to donate, we invite you to stop by today! To promote social distancing, we are offering no-contact drop off. Just put the items in your trunk or back of your car, and we’ll take them out and you can be on your way!

The following is a list of items, by grade level, most needed by our teachers and students.

Supplies Needed

Grades K – 2
Index Cards
Tissue (1 Box)
3-Ring Binder ( 2-Inch)
Composition Book
Glue Sticks
#2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)
Markers
Scissors
Erasers
Crayons

Grades 3 – 5
3-Ring Binder (2-Inch)
Erasers
Tissue (1 Box)3-Prong Pocket Folder
1 Pack of Dividers with Tabs
Composition Book
Glue Sticks
Markers
Crayons
Rulers
Index Cards
2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
Pens (1 Dozen)
Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)

Thank you, in advance, for your generosity and your willingness to support our local teachers and students!

WRBL would like to extend its appreciation to today’s sponsors, Acura of Columbus, TSYS, and Attorney Ken Nugent

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 96° 73°

Sunday

97° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 97° 74°

Monday

95° / 74°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 95° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories