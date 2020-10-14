WRBL premieres new jobs report, connects viewers with local opportunities

News 3 is launching a new series of reports designed to help folks who are out of work and connect them with new job opportunities.

The “On Your Side” Jobs Report starts with signs of the market recovering in the wake of the huge layoffs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, Alabama and Georgia have the South’s lowest unemployment rates, at 5.6 percent. Nationally, that’s the seventh lowest rate across the United States.

In the four counties that make up the Columbus Metropolitan area, there’s a 6.1 percent unemployment rate. In Lee County, not in the group, five percent of Alabamians there are unemployed.

A Georgia Labor Department Spokesperson tells News 3 that right now, it’s a job-seeker’s market and the demand gives would-be workers more leverage to negotiate pay.

WRBL is on your side, connecting you with hundreds of open, local positions, right here at WRBL.com. Just click on the Jobs Section on the WRBL home page to see our “Help Wanted” database and find your next job!

