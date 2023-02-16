Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The WRBL Sports Department is a unique team of two reporters that grew up in the Chattahoochee Valley. This week both Sports Director Jack Patterson and Weekend Sports Anchor Tyler Redmond have taken time to speak at some local schools in the Fountain City.

Tyler Redmond spoke with students at Johnson Elementary School. Jack and Andrew Platta, Shaw Class of 2005, went back to his Alma Mater Shaw High School to talk with students. Both gave kids an inside look at the TV business, the responsibilities and what day to day tasks look like. It was important for Jack to pour back into this current generation of Shaw students the same way others have done for him.

“I had people who poured into me here at Shaw. I’m not where I am. I’m not the sports director at WRBL. I’m not in this industry if it’s not for the people here at Shaw High School that poured into me. Who sacrificed their time and energy and effort to make sure that I turned out to be something. So I feel it’s just like an opportunity to give back to the place that help me get to where I am today,” said Patterson.