COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 will hold its Summer Hiring and Recruiting Event on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
The event will be from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
The address is 801 Front Avenue in Columbus.
There will be more than 40 employers/vendors.
Professional Headshots will also be available with The Pentaxx Guy.
Bring your resume and come dressed to impress! This is your opportunity to meet with the region’s top employers actively hiring!
- Staffing & Medical Connections
- City of Phenix City
- Johns Mansfield Industries
- Callaway Gardens
- Aptar CSP Technologies
- Army Recruiting
- Biolife Plasma Services
- Briggs & Stratton
- Childcare Network
- Columbus Housing Authority
- Columbus Technical College
- Department of Public Health – West Central District
- Dialysis Clinic, Inc.
- Duracell
- Enrichment Services
- GA Department of Behavioral Health
- Georgia State Patrol
- Global Callcenter Solutions.
- Growing Room
- Kia of Georgia – West Point, GA
- Kinetic Credit Union
- Marine Recruiting
- Muscogee County School District
- Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department
- Navy Recruiting
- Pratt Whitney
- Providence Staffing
- Russell County School District
- Russell County Sheriff’s Department
- Safeguard
- Savannah Police Department
- Uptown Valet
- Valley Hospitality
- VectorPly
- Villages of Benning
- Waffle House
- Workforce Development – City of Auburn