COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 will hold its Summer Hiring and Recruiting Event on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

The address is 801 Front Avenue in Columbus.

There will be more than 40 employers/vendors.

Professional Headshots will also be available with The Pentaxx Guy.

Bring your resume and come dressed to impress! This is your opportunity to meet with the region’s top employers actively hiring!