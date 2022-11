WRBL will partner will Kia Autosport for their annual Night of Lights on Monday, Nov. 21.

The event is a great night out for the family with lighting of the dealership with all of the Christmas lights, fun activities for kids, food trucks, and of course, Santa will make an appearance.

WRBL team members will be on site from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., so make sure to stop by and say hello!