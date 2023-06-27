Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 This Morning news co-anchor Crystal Whitman is the newly crowned Miss Georgia for America Strong 2023. Whether it was establishing a bond with the pageant judges or empowering women and young girls to love themselves, her own personal story as a domestic violence survivor, played a role in Crystal being crowned in Roswell, Georgia Sunday June 25th at the Doubletree by Hilton Atlanta/Roswell as this year’s Miss Georgia for America Strong winner.

Whitman has anchored the morning and midday news at WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia for the past two years. She has also worked a several other tv stations across the country during her career working in broadcasting. Whitman says it was her public speaking skills and her ability to relate to all women, no matter their race, economic status or background, that helped her to make an amazing connection with the judging panel, that consisted mainly of women, and to secure the win.

As part of the prize package for the Miss Georgia for America Strong, Whitman wins a free trip to compete on the national level for the title of Miss for America Strong in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Westgate Hotel and Resort August 24th through August 26th.